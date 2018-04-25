Paternity Results: Did A Young-Looking 49-Year-Old Get A Side Piece Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE]

Ciara met Chris when she was trying to get her car fixed at his shop. Chris was married and stepped out on his wife. He allegedly told Ciara that he was going to leave his wife, but that never happened and she believes he’s a liar and cheater.

Follow @TheRSMS

Ciara’s daughter is 17-months and wants Chris to be in her life. Chris believes the baby isn’t his and wants nothing to do with Ciara so he can focus on his marriage. Find out if he’s the father or not.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Paternity Test Results: Light-Skinned Man Doesn’t Understand Why Baby Is So Dark [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Paternity Results: Man Sleeps With Shift Manager From Golden Corral

RELATED: 21-Year-Old Mother Beaten And Burned To Death By Her Ex-Boyfriend Over A Paternity Test

The Latest: