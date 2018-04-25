Paternity Results: Did A Young-Looking 49-Year-Old Get A Side Piece Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE]

Ciara met Chris when she was trying to get her car fixed at his shop. Chris was married and stepped out on his wife. He allegedly told Ciara that he was going to leave his wife, but that never happened and she believes he’s a liar and cheater.
Ciara’s daughter is 17-months and wants Chris to be in her life. Chris believes the baby isn’t his and wants nothing to do with Ciara so he can focus on his marriage. Find out if he’s the father or not.
