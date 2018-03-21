John Boyega Explains How He’s Able To Portray So Many American Accents [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

John Boyega has worked on several successful films and “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” which is coming out tomorrow. After this he plans on resting and working on some projects in the UK. Headkrack asked him about all his success and Boyega mentioned he was brought back to reality after his debit card didn’t work.

The actor talked about how he loves listening to Kendrick Lamar, Migos and Drake. When asked about how his English accent became so good he said he travels a lot. Boyega can’t wait to see what’s next in his career and hopes all the fans go see the movie.

