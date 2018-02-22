Top 5 Side Chick Greeting Cards [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K might be in the comedy business, but has been working on venturing into something new. He recently began selling side chick greeting cards the day after Valentine’s Day and they are truly unforgettable. In one of the cards it talks about a man loving his side chick for realizing she will never meet his mom or son.

Another card mentioned that he likes the fact she doesn’t talk to him in the streets, but they are good in the sheets. All the cards had a special rhyme dedicated to different side chicks. Hallmark doesn’t support these cards yet, but you never know.

