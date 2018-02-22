Special K might be in the comedy business, but has been working on venturing into something new. He recently began selling side chick greeting cards the day after Valentine’s Day and they are truly unforgettable. In one of the cards it talks about a man loving his side chick for realizing she will never meet his mom or son.
Another card mentioned that he likes the fact she doesn’t talk to him in the streets, but they are good in the sheets. All the cards had a special rhyme dedicated to different side chicks. Hallmark doesn’t support these cards yet, but you never know.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Special K’s Top 5 Hottest Gifts You Can Order Off Of Amazon [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Special K Uncovers Truths Of Dating That People Avoid Revealing [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Special K On Why The Line At Ghetto McDonald’s Drive-Thru Is Long [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Prank Call: Man Curses Out Car Dealership That Accuses Him Of Tampering With Car [EXCLUSIVE]
- Pastor Calls Women With “Lips All Red” And “Fake Hair” Nothing But An “Organ Playing Hoe” [VIDEO]
- Why Rickey Smiley Isn’t Here For Vision Boards [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Trump’s Black Pastor: “Black People Plan” In The Pipeline
- Why Black Tony Is Stuck Inside Of A Closet [EXCLUSIVE]
- Top 5 Side Chick Greeting Cards [EXCLUSIVE]
- Quincy Jones’ Daughters Held An Intervention For Him After His Recent Interview “Wordvomit”
- Prank Call: Man Is Ready To Fight Homeowners Association President For Trying To Tow His Cars [EXCLUSIVE]
- Chris Tucker Confirms That “Rush Hour 4” Is Coming Soon
- Why Rickey Smiley Will Wait For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]