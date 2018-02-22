3 Things You Should Know
Why We Must Control The Narrative In Stories [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Glennon Threatt joins “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about several things that we should be aware of. This week kids, parents and others sat down to speak with President Donald Trump to try and stricken gun laws. He also spoke about the opportunity of Black people controlling the narrative.

Threatt brought up “Black Panther” and how the movie is telling a story about us and helping change the view of what people think. The film also gave Black film directors and actors more opportunity to show their talents as well as claim more roles. We must tell more of our stories.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

The 71st Annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were held on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The purpose of the award show is to honor the best in British and foreign films. Several of the stars of Black Panther attended, wearing all Black on the red carpet. We rounded up the best dressed from the evening. Click through the gallery to see Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Naomie Harris, and more!

