Why We Must Control The Narrative In Stories [EXCLUSIVE]

Glennon Threatt joins “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about several things that we should be aware of. This week kids, parents and others sat down to speak with President Donald Trump to try and stricken gun laws. He also spoke about the opportunity of Black people controlling the narrative.

Threatt brought up “Black Panther” and how the movie is telling a story about us and helping change the view of what people think. The film also gave Black film directors and actors more opportunity to show their talents as well as claim more roles. We must tell more of our stories.

