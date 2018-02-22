Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At “Black Panther” Screening

AWhite woman who went to see Black Panther killed the vibe at a New Jersey theater on Sunday night. She yelled the N-word out loud and pushed audience members into a shouting match. Yes, the audience was not having it.

Follow @TheRSMS

The incident took place at the New Vision Sparta Theater in Sparta, New Jersey, which is a predominantly White township in Sussex County. It brought the screening to a stop, NJ.com reported.

Come on, folks paid good money to see this film celebrating Black magic! There is no place for hate!

It seems that that the unidentified woman was “extremely intoxicated” and was “not yelling at anyone in particular,” Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon said Tuesday.

“She was making loud comments at the screen that upset other patrons,” Lamon said, including using the “n-word.”

Only one person could point out the woman to police. But were charges filed against her? Reportedly, no.

The person who identified the intoxicated woman declined to sign a complaint. Folks viewing the film were then kicked out and given vouchers to return at a later time to see the movie, Lamon said.

And as you may have guessed, the woman who went into hate mode at the cinematic celebration of Afrofuturism was told to exit stage left. She was banned from the theater.

“We gave them advice to send her a certified letter not to trespass and to give us a copy,” Lamon said about the woman.

We are happy to report that the negative incident has not stopped the Black Panther magic!

“Black Panther” broke box office records when it opened this weekend with approximately $235 million in ticket sales, The Associated Press reported. Folks will continue to celebrate the all-African-American cast and director Ryan Coogler for its unapologetically Black portrayal of superheroes and warriors.

‘Black Panther’ Heading to Box Office Glory With $235 Million Holiday Weekend https://t.co/8UwV0wleiS — Variety (@Variety) February 19, 2018

The Latest:

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 44 photos Launch gallery Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 44 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 44 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 44 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 44 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 44 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 44 7. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 7 of 44 8. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 8 of 44 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 44 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 44 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 44 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 44 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 44 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 44 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 44 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 44 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 44 18. Team Obama Source:Instagram 18 of 44 19. A Family Affair Source:Getty 19 of 44 20. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 20 of 44 21. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 21 of 44 22. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 22 of 44 23. Historic First Family Source:Getty 23 of 44 24. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 24 of 44 25. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 25 of 44 26. Playing In The Oval Office Source:Instagram 26 of 44 27. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 27 of 44 28. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 28 of 44 29. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 29 of 44 30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 30 of 44 31. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 31 of 44 32. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 32 of 44 33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 33 of 44 34. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 34 of 44 35. Family Support Source:Getty 35 of 44 36. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 36 of 44 37. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 37 of 44 38. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 38 of 44 39. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 39 of 44 40. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 40 of 44 41. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 41 of 44 42. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 42 of 44 43. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 43 of 44 44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 44 of 44 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

SEE ALSO:

Mo’Nique Reportedly In Financial Trouble

Trump Voters Want A White History Month