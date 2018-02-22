Blac Chyna became a trending topic on social media after a sex tape video leaked of her. Her boo, Mechie mentioned that only she had the video so it had to be her. A lot of people commented that the tape wasn’t exciting and a rumor is going around that Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian laughed at it.
Will Smith is everyone’s favorite person on Instagram. He has inspiring quotes, funny videos and over 10 million followers. Lastly, Wendy Williams will be taking a break from her talk show because of health concerns.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Blac Chyna’s New Business Venture
RELATED: Why Everyone Is Disappointed In Blac Chyna [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Tyga & Rob Kardashian Offer Financial Assistance After Blac Chyna’s Assistant Suffers Brain Hemorrhage
The Latest:
- Why We Must Control The Narrative In Stories [EXCLUSIVE]
- Whoopi Goldberg Tried To School Mo’Nique [VIDEO]
- Is R. Kelly Homeless? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Did Blac Chyna Leak Her Own Sex Tape? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Russell Simmons Surfaces In Bali
- Did Remy Ma’s Sister Shoot At Another Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Oprah Claps Back At Trump’s “Insecure” Diss
- Will Smith Celebrates 10 Million Instagram Followers With Epic Recap [VIDEO]
- Footage Of Tekashi69’s LAX Brawl [VIDEO]
- Woman Hides From Cops By Standing Very, Very Still Under Laundry Basket [EXCLUSIVE]