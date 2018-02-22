Blac Chyna became a trending topic on social media after a sex tape video leaked of her. Her boo, Mechie mentioned that only she had the video so it had to be her. A lot of people commented that the tape wasn’t exciting and a rumor is going around that Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian laughed at it.

Follow @TheRSMS

Will Smith is everyone’s favorite person on Instagram. He has inspiring quotes, funny videos and over 10 million followers. Lastly, Wendy Williams will be taking a break from her talk show because of health concerns.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Blac Chyna’s New Business Venture

RELATED: Why Everyone Is Disappointed In Blac Chyna [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Tyga & Rob Kardashian Offer Financial Assistance After Blac Chyna’s Assistant Suffers Brain Hemorrhage

The Latest:

Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS] 16 photos Launch gallery Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS] 1. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 1 of 16 2. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT 2 of 16 3. iGo.live Launch Event – Arrivals 3 of 16 4. Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club 4 of 16 5. Blac Chyna 5 of 16 6. Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Host The Pool After Dark 6 of 16 7. Blac Chyna 7 of 16 8. Blac Chyna goes to Greystone Manor 8 of 16 9. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 9 of 16 10. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show 10 of 16 11. Blac Chyna at Los Angeles International Airport 11 of 16 12. Bronner Brothers Official After Party Hosted By Joseline Hernandez, Stevie J, and Blac Chyna 12 of 16 13. Blac Cyna Hosting 13 of 16 14. Future 14 of 16 15. Amber Rose Blacc Chyna 15 of 16 16. 2015 BET Awards – Red Carpet 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Did Blac Chyna Leak Her Own Sex Tape? [EXCLUSIVE] Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]