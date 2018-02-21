Blac Chyna’s New Business Venture

Blac Chyna was once a stripper turned reality star, but now she is in the baby stroller business. There is a lot of money in this next venture and she is ready to take home all the coins. According to TMZ, Blac Chyna will be promoting the stroller brand Momiie.

It will launch in April and sources say she is the brand ambassador. Blac Chyna currently has 14 million followers on Instagram, which means if she posts about it a lot of eyes will see the promotions. Sources say that if she wants to help build this brand she must follow certain rules.

Momiie has made a social media plan for the star. As the company grows and makes money Blac Chyna will receive more. She will have her hands in designing some strollers and although they haven’t given her money upfront she is ready to work hard.

