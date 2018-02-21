Gary With Da Tea Might Know Why Birdman Can’t Pay Lil Wayne Back [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea weighs in on what Wendy Williams said about Beyoncè and Fergie. Williams recently talked about Fergie and how she can’t sing after the national anthem performance. She believes that Fergie, Beyoncè and several other artists need auto tune to sound good.
Toni Braxton just got another ring from Birdman and Gary believes that’s why he cant pay back Lil Wayne. He also gave his thoughts on Keisha Knight Pulliam leaving the “Celebrity Big Brother” house. Gary thinks she should’ve stayed because she owes back taxes.
RELATED: Lil Wayne Working On Clothing Line With Neiman Marcus
RELATED: Does Lil Wayne Have A 15 Year-Old Son? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why It’s A Stretch To Say Kodak Black Is The “Lil Wayne Of This Generation” [EXCLUSIVE]
