Lil Wayne Working On Clothing Line With Neiman Marcus

Lil Wayne wants the Young Money brand to take over the world. The rapper will be teaming up with Neiman Marcus to release a collection. XXL Magazine mentioned that fans can purchase hoodies, graphic tees and more this upcoming weekend.

If you’re the first of 75 customers to buy a piece from the @youngmoneymerch collection you can meet me and the homies! This Friday 2/16 at @neimanmarcus Beverly Hills location, 2-4pm pst. pic.twitter.com/ZiX4jmz6rT — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 13, 2018

In true Lil Wayne style he is having a special brand embroidered on every garment. He will keep the collection clean, simple and work with red, black as well as white colors. The rapper is so excited about this new opportunity that he is giving fans a special deal.

In a tweet he said, “If you’re the first of 75 customers to buy a piece from the @youngmoneymerch collection you can meet me and the homies! This Friday 2/16 at @neimanmarcus Beverly Hills location, 2-4pm pst.” We are so happy Lil Wayne continues to make these big moves.

