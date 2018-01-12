Front Page
Does Lil’ Wayne Have A 15 Year-Old Son? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
13 reads
There is so much going on in the news and entertainment world. A woman is claiming that her 15-year-old son is Lil’ Wayne’s child. The rapper mentioned that those years back he was touring and he takes care of his children so he would never do that.

Trump is making headlines again after calling Haiti, El Salvador and other places a “s***hole.” David Letterman is back for his new show on NetflixMy Next Guest.” His first interview is with former Barack Obama.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Continue reading Does Lil' Wayne Have A 15 Year-Old Son? [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Wayne recently sat down for an interview with Nightline and got very candid regarding his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Initially, he said that it “sounds weird,” because he didn’t know “you put a name on” what happened. He went on to say, “It’s not a name. It’s not ‘whatever, whatever.’ It’s somebody got shot for a fucked up reason.” When asked if he felt connected to the movement at all, he said this (among other things), “I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothing to do with me.” Check out Twitter’s savage reaction to Weezy’s comments in the accompanying gallery.

Lil Wayne , son , Trump

