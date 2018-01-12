Does Lil’ Wayne Have A 15 Year-Old Son? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

There is so much going on in the news and entertainment world. A woman is claiming that her 15-year-old son is Lil’ Wayne’s child. The rapper mentioned that those years back he was touring and he takes care of his children so he would never do that.

Follow @TheRSMS

Trump is making headlines again after calling Haiti, El Salvador and other places a “s***hole.” David Letterman is back for his new show on Netflix “My Next Guest.” His first interview is with former Barack Obama.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why It’s A Stretch To Say Kodak Black Is The “Lil Wayne Of This Generation” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rick Ross Reprimands Birdman Some More For Not Paying Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Lil Wayne Salty About Opening Up For Cardi B? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: