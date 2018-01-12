There is so much going on in the news and entertainment world. A woman is claiming that her 15-year-old son is Lil’ Wayne’s child. The rapper mentioned that those years back he was touring and he takes care of his children so he would never do that.
Trump is making headlines again after calling Haiti, El Salvador and other places a “s***hole.” David Letterman is back for his new show on Netflix “My Next Guest.” His first interview is with former Barack Obama.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why It’s A Stretch To Say Kodak Black Is The “Lil Wayne Of This Generation” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rick Ross Reprimands Birdman Some More For Not Paying Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Lil Wayne Salty About Opening Up For Cardi B? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Why Black Tony Got Detained Before Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headkrack Talks About His Crush On SZA In Flow N Go [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- Why All Liam Neeson Movies Look The Same [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin & Mama Jones To Work Out Their Drama On “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family”
- Taraji P. Henson Talks About Changing The Narrative In Films [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Does Lil’ Wayne Have A 15 Year-Old Son? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Did Beyonce’s Father Matthew Knowles Do Drugs? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How One Rick Ross Fan Tried To Get His Attention At Wing Stop [EXCLUSIVE]
- Don Lemon Exits Sunken Place, Returns With Super Black Card [VIDEO]
- Dictionary Takes Shot At Donald Trump With Word Of The Day