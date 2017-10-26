Hip-Hop Spot
Why It’s A Stretch To Say Kodak Black Is The “Lil Wayne Of This Generation” [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack

Posted 8 hours ago
The other day, Kodak Black retweeted a fan who called him “the Lil Wayne of this generation.” Attached to his retweet, however, was a total cosign- as in, an agreement -with the statement. The greater twitter network of hip-hop fans shut that down real quick, dragging Kodak through the mud in the process.

While the original tweet certainly isn’t Kodak’s fault, he totally risked his whole career by assigning such a level of greatness to his name so prematurely. Click on the audio player to hear more from Headkrack in the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

