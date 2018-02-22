Gary's Tea
Home > Gary's Tea

Are Michael B Jordan And Lupita Nyong’o Dating? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted February 22, 2018
15 reads
Leave a comment

 

Gary With Da Tea is talking all about Carmelo Anthony and a possible new couple. Anthony allegedly has another baby and according to Gary looks just like him. Anthony has yet to confirm this, but everyone wants answers about this new kid.

Over the past several weeks Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan have been doing press for the movie “Black Panther.” Fans believe there is a little love affair going on and Jordan has allegedly broken up with his girlfriend. Gary and the rest of the team think they make a cute couple so we will just have to see what happens.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o To Write Children’s Book Set To Inspire And Uplift Dark-Skinned Black Girls

RELATED: “Black Panther” Director To Reunite With Michael B. Jordan For Film About Atlanta Cheating Scandal

RELATED: Dish Nation Crew Inspires Young Kids At “Black Panther” Screening [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

‘Black Panther’s’ M’Baku Has The Internet’s Womb In A Stir

13 photos Launch gallery

‘Black Panther’s’ M’Baku Has The Internet’s Womb In A Stir

Continue reading Are Michael B Jordan And Lupita Nyong’o Dating? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

‘Black Panther’s’ M’Baku Has The Internet’s Womb In A Stir

black panther , dating , lupita nyong'o , Michael B. Jordan

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show