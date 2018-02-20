Hip-Hop Spot
What The “Black Panther” Comic Character Meant To Michael B. Jordan As A Kid [EXCLUSIVE]

With the release of the highly anticipated “Black Panther” film, everyone is suddenly talking about the Marvel super hero. But the Black Panther figure has existed for decades prior to the release of the movie. During his press rounds, Michael B. Jordan talked about what the super hero meant to him as a kid. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

