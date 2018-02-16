Tara Wallace’s Full Interview With “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tara Wallace was hanging out on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” The former “Love & Hip-Hop” star touched on everything, starting with the wild and crazy cheating scandal that went down between herself, her ex, Peter Gunz, and Amina Buddafly. She talks about the authenticity of that whole season, as she went through everything in real time, in front of the cameras. Tara talks about her wig line, “Wow Ebony,” and her mission to provide affordable, quality beauty looks to the hardworking women on a budget every where.

Tara also touches on the misconceptions we pass around about love & relationships, why reality TV stars need to unionize, and much more! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

