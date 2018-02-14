RSMS Videos
Tara Wallace: “I Think Women Want The Truth From The Beginning” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Tara Wallace talks about whether she’d go back to “Love & Hip-Hop.” She also talks about her desire to use her platform to promote healthy, early conversations about love & relationships for both boys and girls. Tara talks about the major gap between men and women’s understanding of relationships, and why we need to be encouraging people to tell the truth about what they want from the very beginning.

