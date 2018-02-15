Tara Wallace came through to the morning show studio! She talks about how she deals with getting nude photos from strangers every morning, and being a tomboy as a result of growing up with eight brothers in Mississippi. She also talks about auditioning from home, and how, because of modern technology, there is no excuse not to be go after what you want. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Tara Wallace: “I Think Women Want The Truth From The Beginning” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Tara Wallace Explains How Reality TV Exploits Its Talent [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Tara Wallace On How She Was Blindsided By “Love & Hip-Hop” Cheating Triangle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Corey Holcomb On Why It’s An Insult To Bring Flowers To Side Chicks [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Steve Harvey Will Not Face Ex-Wife In Court Over $60 Million “Torture” Lawsuit
- Dr. Alduan Tartt Explains How The Education System Should Help Prevent School Shootings [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Tara Wallace On Receiving Nudes From Strangers Every Morning [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Melissa McCarthy To Star With Tiffany Haddish In The Film “The Kitchen”
- How Michael Blackson Ended Up Tied Up On Tyrese’s Couch In Fake Hostage Video [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Comedy “Twenties”
- Single Dad Who Walked 11 Miles To Work Gifted Car [VIDEO]
- Why Blake Griffin’s Ex-Fiancèe Is Suing Him