Tara Wallace Explains How Reality TV Exploits Its Talent [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tara Wallace visited “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” She opened up about obstacles she has encountered with dating as a mother and a reality TV alum. She talks about the problems with reality TV’s exploitation of its talent, and the need for a union. She talks about a lot of the business ventures she has been trying out, and mapping out for the future. Now, she explains, she has been auditioning and working toward building her acting career.

Tara talks about her wig line, “Wild Ebony,” and how it aims to provide affordable beauty looks to women on a budge “trying to make it happen.” She also talks about how the current popular trend of wearing wigs is a positive thing for folks who have conditions or illnesses that effect hair growth. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

