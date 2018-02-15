Single Dad Who Walked 11 Miles To Work Gifted Car [VIDEO]

Trenton Lewis will never forget the day two years ago he found out he was going to be a father. Lewis after the birth of his child worked different jobs to make ends meet then landed a job UPS. He was excited, but had to walk over eleven miles to and from work.

When his co-workers found out they wanted to do something special for him. Patricia Bryant and her husband, Kenneth were so impressed with him that they began a fundraiser. Everyone at UPS donated towards it and was able to raise almost $2,000.

Bryant said, “For a young person to decide in their mind, ‘if I don’t have a ride, if I can’t get a ride, then I’ll walk. If a guy can do that, we can pitch in to help.” They ended up buying him a 2006 Saturn Ion and fixed it up. Lewis couldn’t believe it and was so happy. He said, “God always has something for you. I’m never going to forget this ever.”

