Donald Trump Jr. Talks About How His Dad Used To Hang With Rappers

Donald Trump has hung around celebrities for years. He has been apart of rap lyrics and in some ways negatively. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Donald Trump Jr. recently made some comments about his father hanging out with rappers in the past.

Rapper YG even has a song about him titled, “Fuck Donald Trump.” In the song he says, “Me and all my peoples, we always thought he was straight. Influential mothafucka when it came to the business.” Before getting into office a lot of rappers tolerated him, but now want nothing to do with him.

In a recent interview, Donald Jr. claimed that his father couldn’t be racist because he has Black friends and hung around rappers. He also said, “It’s been terrible to watch, because I know him, I’ve seen him my whole life, I’ve seen the things he’s done. It’s amazing, all the rappers, all the this, all his African-American friends, from Jesse Jackson to Al Sharpton, I have pictures with them…it was only when he got into politics that all of a sudden, ‘Oh, he’s the most terrible human being ever.” What do you think about what Trump’s son said?

