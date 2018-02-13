Rickey Smiley & Steve Harvey Try To Keep It Together For Church Announcements [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley was a guest on his dear friend Steve Harvey‘s TV show, “Steve.” Whenever they get together, they bring out their famously hilarious dynamic duo, Sister Bernice Jenkins and Sister Odell. Together, they read some signature Church Announcements, trying desperately to keep it together and get through them without laughing!
Check out the video above to see them push through the hilarious skit brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
