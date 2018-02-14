Yo Gotti’s Daughter Receives New Benz For Her Sweet 16 [PHOTO]

Turning 16 is a special age for many teenagers. Yo Gotti’s daughter recently celebrated her birthday and was surprised with a new SUV Benz. The proud father posted pictures of the event on Instagram and looked so happy for his baby girl.

He said on the post, “Bought My Lil ❤Benz For Her Birthday, She walked Out And Said “But Ion Know How To Drive” 🤷🏽♀🙈.. I Said Well Now You Motivated ! 💨💨💨#HappyBirthday #Kayla #MyDaughter.” The rapper just released his album “Youngsta’s On A Come Up” and we wish him all the success in the future.

