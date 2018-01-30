Idris Elba Dresses In All White For His Daughter’s Sweet 16 [PHOTOS]

Idris Elba was smiling from ear to ear at his daughter’s 16th birthday party. According to Essence, Isan took photos and posted it all on Instagram. The special occasion was held in Atlanta at the Park Tavern in Piedmont Park.

Elba posted a picture of his beautiful daughter and said, “Isan is 16 today!! What?? I’m so proud of my lil mami .. I’m very lucky to have her in my life. Her entire life represents a change for the better… The long awaited gift bearer. I love you @isanelba Dad.” Isan also stated on Instagram that she will always be daddy’s little girl.

My baby girls Sweet 16💕 A post shared by Kim Elba (@kimelba) on Jan 9, 2018 at 12:36am PST

While Elba was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” he talked about the beautiful bond he shares with his daughters. He said, “She loves me but she tells me to calm down a little bit. She thinks I’m trying to be cool all of the time and I’m like, I am cool. She’s always trying to quiz me about rappers and I don’t know who’s who anymore.”

