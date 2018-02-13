Michael Blackson Says He Wouldn’t Have Accepted $500K From Netflix Either [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Michael Blackson was hanging out in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! He talks about Eddie Murphy being the first comedian he saw after arriving in the states, and studying Richard Pryor. He also shares his thoughts on Faizon Love‘s controversial declaration that Dave Chappelle isn’t funny. Michael talks about Dave Chappelle being “white famous” initially and then finally getting a black audience with his Comedy Central show.

When asked about Mo’Nique and her public stance against Netflix, he reveals that he agrees that she deserves more money. With news of a “Coming To America” sequel recently coming to light, he speaks on the possibility of him ending up in the movie. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Michael Blackson Explains Why Kevin Hart Couldn’t Get Onstage At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Michael Blackson Says Dark Skin Brothers Want To Trade Tyrese Out [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Michael Blackson Tells 9 Dark-Skinned Jokes You Shouldn’t Laugh At [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

The Many Faces Of Michael Blackson [PHOTOS] 16 photos Launch gallery The Many Faces Of Michael Blackson [PHOTOS] 1. Shaquille O’Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam Tour 2012 – Chicago, IL 1 of 16 2. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show 2 of 16 3. Hologram USA’s Gala Preview – Arrivals 3 of 16 4. Comedian Michael Blackson 4 of 16 5. Miami Festival Of Laughs 5 of 16 6. ‘Grow House’ New York Special Screening 6 of 16 7. BIG3 – Week Four 7 of 16 8. 50 Cent Annual Christmas Hangover 8 of 16 9. BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards – Backstage & Audience 9 of 16 10. Shaquille O’Neal All Star Comedy Jam 10 of 16 11. Living With Funny – Season 1 11 of 16 12. Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Giants – October 8, 2017 12 of 16 13. Shaquille O’Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam Tour 2012 – Chicago, IL 13 of 16 14. BET ‘Music Moguls’ Premiere Event 14 of 16 15. BIG3 – Week Four 15 of 16 16. BET Networks’ ‘The Westbrooks’ Screening And Reception 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Michael Blackson Says He Wouldn’t Have Accepted $500K From Netflix Either [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] The Many Faces Of Michael Blackson [PHOTOS]