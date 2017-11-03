Michael Blackson Says Dark Skin Brothers Want To Trade Tyrese Out [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
After Tyrese‘s social media rant, comedian Michael Blackson took to social media to make an announcement on behalf of dark-skinned men like Akon, Gucci Mane, Wesley Snipes and more. Click on the audio player to hear more of his hilarious comments in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
