Front Page
Home > Front Page

Michael Blackson Says Dark Skin Brothers Want To Trade Tyrese Out [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 13 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

After Tyrese‘s social media rant, comedian Michael Blackson took to social media to make an announcement on behalf of dark-skinned men like Akon, Gucci Mane, Wesley Snipes and more. Click on the audio player to hear more of his hilarious comments in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley On Empathizing With Tyrese’s Plight As A Black Father [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Tyrese Out Of Line For Trying To Contact His Daughter? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Tyrese’s Recent Outbursts Should Not Be Made Into A Joke [EXCLUSIVE]


The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/28-11/03)

12 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/28-11/03)

Continue reading Michael Blackson Says Dark Skin Brothers Want To Trade Tyrese Out [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/28-11/03)

Front Page

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show