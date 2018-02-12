Michael Blackson Explains Why Kevin Hart Couldn’t Get Onstage At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Comedian Michael Blackson came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” Michael talks about settling in Philly in the late 80s, just a couple years after he arrived in America from his native Ghana, and thus being ecstatic about the Eagles’ Super Bowl win this year. Michael explains why he wouldn’t have tried to get onstage during the celebration like a very drunk Kevin Hart famously tried to do.

Michael also talks about hosting the first ever BET Social awards, and how he has benefited by using social media, as well as having come up before its peak. He shows his respect for the comedians coming up on a newer, bite-sized-social-media-videos track, and talks about his favorite comedians. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Kevin Hart Doesn’t Need To Apologize For His Drunken Super Bowl Appearance [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Eniko Parrish Says She Won’t Leave Kevin Hart [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Michael Blackson Tells 9 Dark-Skinned Jokes You Shouldn’t Laugh At [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Michael Blackson Says Dark Skin Brothers Want To Trade Tyrese Out [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Many Faces Of Michael Blackson [PHOTOS] 16 photos Launch gallery The Many Faces Of Michael Blackson [PHOTOS] 1. Shaquille O’Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam Tour 2012 – Chicago, IL 1 of 16 2. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show 2 of 16 3. Hologram USA’s Gala Preview – Arrivals 3 of 16 4. Comedian Michael Blackson 4 of 16 5. Miami Festival Of Laughs 5 of 16 6. ‘Grow House’ New York Special Screening 6 of 16 7. BIG3 – Week Four 7 of 16 8. 50 Cent Annual Christmas Hangover 8 of 16 9. BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards – Backstage & Audience 9 of 16 10. Shaquille O’Neal All Star Comedy Jam 10 of 16 11. Living With Funny – Season 1 11 of 16 12. Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Giants – October 8, 2017 12 of 16 13. Shaquille O’Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam Tour 2012 – Chicago, IL 13 of 16 14. BET ‘Music Moguls’ Premiere Event 14 of 16 15. BIG3 – Week Four 15 of 16 16. BET Networks’ ‘The Westbrooks’ Screening And Reception 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Michael Blackson Explains Why Kevin Hart Couldn’t Get Onstage At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] The Many Faces Of Michael Blackson [PHOTOS]