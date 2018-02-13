News
3 Applebee’s Employees Fired After Falsely Accusing 2 Black Women Of Not Paying For Their Bill [VIDEO]

Alexis Brison and Asia Hardy were having a great day of shopping and decided to go out to dinner at an Applebee’s restaurant in Independence, Mo. While the ladies were eating a police officer approached them and explained that they were called because the waitress accused them of a “dine-and-dash” the night before. The women began to film the entire conversation for Facebook.

In the video you can hear Hardy say to the officer, “We have not been here. This is not funny.” When the officer notices that she is filming he says, “You should get my good side. Let’s do a little role reversal here. Put yourself in my shoes. What would you do?” While Brison is on the phone, Hardy becomes very emotional and upset. In the background you can see the waitress try to cover her face.

The officer then begins to ask Brison, “Does she normally act like this? We’re just trying to talk.” Brison while they pay the check says, “This is definitely what black people have to deal with,” as the officer laughs. The ladies pay the check and leave. The Root reports that since the incident Applebee’s has been trying to get in touch with the ladies to apologize. They released a statement saying, “At Applebee’s, we do not tolerate racism or bigotry of any nature. We regret any incident like this, because we want every guest experience to be positive. Our team has been working throughout the weekend and will continue to work to determine what happened and what appropriate measures will be taken. We currently have no indications this was race related. We have a diverse workforce that is reflective of the community we serve. All are welcome at our restaurant, and will continue to be welcome.”

