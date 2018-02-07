Jim Jones Calls Out L.A. Fitness After Allegedly Being Racially Profiled [VIDEO]

Rapper Jim Jones went on social media while at L.A. Fitness to tell fans that he was racially profiled. Jones wanted to charge his phone and claims he asked if he could use their computer. While he was filming the aftermath of it Jones showed the employees that allegedly didn’t allow him to charge his phone.
@lafitness sombody please teach ur employees at flower st gym in LA how to talk and treat there customers I been a member for 4years and have never been treated like this it's is usually a very good experience well today was th worst I feel I have been profiled and lied on smh all cause I asked to plug my charger up to th side of one of there computers and she told me very nasty tht she not letting me uses th computer to charge my phone and tht I was a simple person sheesh I held my composer though went back to workin out another manager came up to me askin if I wanted to talk about wht happen I said no he need to talk to his employees about how they treat customers tht just want to charge they phone so as I'm leavin out I wave by to both th mangers at th same time and she lies and tell th mnger I gave her th middle finger but I was waving at both of them and th mangers all saw me waving then proceeds to ask me if I gave her th middle finger when he just watch me wave by to th both of them then they threatened to kick me out and get me terminated I asked on wht grounds they had no answer but th she said I gave her th middle finger which he saw I didn't but they work together so I guess he was just tryin to stay neutral moral of th story is I did not make u work at la fitness u chose tht urself so th least U could do is be helpful and courteous to all ur customers no matter color race wht clothes there wearing weather u like rap or country music it's th gym we just lifting weights it's no science class and it's not Fort Knox it's th gym a place people go to get intune wit there mind body n soul wit no interruptions especially not from th staff they suppose to b as helpful as possible as people try to better there health #Vampfitt #incaseyoudidnt I still did chest today through all th BS all because I wanted to charge my phone
According to VIBE, he said, “I been a member for 4years and have never been treated like this…[it is] usually a very good experience well today was [the] worst. I feel I have been profiled and lied on smh all cause I asked to plug my charger up to th side of one of [their] computers.” In his caption he also wrote that the manager lied about him flipping her the bird as he was leaving the gym.
Jones said, “I was waving at both of them and [the managers] all saw me waving then proceeds to ask me if I gave her [the] middle finger when he just [watched] me wave [goodbye] to th both of them…then they threatened to kick me out and get me terminated I asked on [what] grounds they had no answer but [then] she said I gave her [the] middle finger Jim Jones Calls Out L.A. Fitness After Allegedly Being Racially Profiled which he saw I didn’t.” He called out the gym several times in the video and left their disgusted by what happened to him. We will keep you posted if Jim Jones decides to pursue legal action.
