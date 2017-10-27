Kellogg’s Issues Apology After Racially Insensitive Cereal Box

Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the artwork on the back is racially insensitive.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The image shows a bunch of cartoon Corn Pops hanging out in a retail mall, with multiple yellow versions frolicking and going about their business.
But there is one darker corn pop among them – and he is the only one shown working as a janitor, scrubbing the floor in a baseball cap and matching shirt. He’s also the only corn pop sporting a work outfit.
Author Saladin Ahmed complained on Twitter Tuesday that the cereal box is “teaching kids racism.” Within hours of Ahmed’s tweet, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based maker of cereals and Pop Tarts said the artwork had been updated and will reach stores soon.
Kellogg apologized and said it’s committed to diversity and didn’t intend to offend anyone.
Ahmed, meanwhile, is dealing with a flood of racists in his mentions: