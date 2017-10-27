News
Home > News

Kellogg’s Issues Apology After Racially Insensitive Cereal Box

EURweb.com

Posted 7 hours ago
4.26K reads
Leave a comment

Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the artwork on the back is racially insensitive.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The image shows a bunch of cartoon Corn Pops hanging out in a retail mall, with multiple yellow versions frolicking and going about their business.

But there is one darker corn pop among them – and he is the only one shown working as a janitor, scrubbing the floor in a baseball cap and matching shirt. He’s also the only corn pop sporting a work outfit.

Author Saladin Ahmed complained on Twitter Tuesday that the cereal box is “teaching kids racism.” Within hours of Ahmed’s tweet, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based maker of cereals and Pop Tarts said the artwork had been updated and will reach stores soon.

Kellogg apologized and said it’s committed to diversity and didn’t intend to offend anyone.

Ahmed, meanwhile, is dealing with a flood of racists in his mentions:


These Celebs Kneeled In Honor Of Racial Equality

8 photos Launch gallery

These Celebs Kneeled In Honor Of Racial Equality

Continue reading Kellogg’s Issues Apology After Racially Insensitive Cereal Box

These Celebs Kneeled In Honor Of Racial Equality

Celebrities are using their platforms to take up the light first carried by former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick.

Corn Pops , kellogg , kellogg's

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show