Watch Xscape’s Full Interview On “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The ladies of Xscape, fresh off of a record-breaking reunion tour, visited “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” They shared their feelings about the experience of returning to the limelight and being welcomed by millions of fans all over the place. They talked about their children’s experience of seeing them in action for the first time, and how Tiny managed to get Kandi Burruss on board for the reunion.

Meanwhile, Tamika Scott dished about the freaky accident that led to her broken leg, and more! Check out this exclusive video to watch the whole interview unfold in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

