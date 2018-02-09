Tiny Reveals How Kandi Finally Got On Board For The Xscape Reunion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For years, when Kandi Burruss would come hang out at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” the cast members were poking and prodding her with questions about the morning show. And all that time, Kandi vehemently denied the possibility of an Xscape reunion.

Now that they are back in full swing, Tiny details all of the work she had to put in on conversations with Kandi to get her on board and finally make things happen. But then, Tiny explains, there was one major entertainment news bulletin that really convinced Kandi it was time. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

