Xscape Shares Touching Stories Of Their Kids Reactions To Seeing Them Perform [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The ladies of Xscape are fresh of off a record-breaking tour, and they came to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” They talk about the insane reception they have received from their fans; receiving gifts in every city they performed in, and selling out arenas all over the world. Tiny explains why this success 18 years after their debut feels even better than any of the wins they experienced before.

They also share touching stories of the realization their kids had when they attended shows on the tour. Tamika talked about the stream of tears her 17-year-old daughter greeter her with after a show, while LaTosha shared the reaction her 20-year-old son had after they performed in his college’s town. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

