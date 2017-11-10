How Steve Harvey Gets Out Of Tickets [VIDEO]

Imagine being an officer and pulling over someone and it being a celebrity like Steve Harvey. On Harvey’s portion of the show called “Hey Steve” an officer got up to ask about what happens when he gets pulled over. The reason he asked that question is because he recently pulled over a NFL player and contemplated about what to do.

Harvey said, “You here trying to give me a ticket, let me offer you a ticket.” That’s right Harvey admitted to giving tickets to officers so that he wouldn’t get one. The officer and the crowd laughed about it, but respected what he did. The officer at the end said he gave the NFL player a ticket, but was never offered any tickets to a game. Harvey said, “Well he is stupid.”

