Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

How Steve Harvey Gets Out Of Tickets [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
84 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBC Press Tour - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Imagine being an officer and pulling over someone and it being a celebrity like Steve Harvey. On Harvey’s portion of the show called “Hey Steve” an officer got up to ask about what happens when he gets pulled over. The reason he asked that question is because he recently pulled over a NFL player and contemplated about what to do.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Harvey said, “You here trying to give me a ticket, let me offer you a ticket.” That’s right Harvey admitted to giving tickets to officers so that he wouldn’t get one. The officer and the crowd laughed about it, but respected what he did. The officer at the end said he gave the NFL player a ticket, but was never offered any tickets to a game. Harvey said, “Well he is stupid.”

RELATED: Can Steve Harvey Win Back Black Viewers After Trump Meeting?

RELATED: Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks To Sway About How Steve Harvey Changed His Life [VIDEO]


The Latest:

Marjorie & Steve Harvey Celebrate Their 9th Anniversary [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Marjorie & Steve Harvey Celebrate Their 9th Anniversary [PHOTOS]

Continue reading How Steve Harvey Gets Out Of Tickets [VIDEO]

Marjorie & Steve Harvey Celebrate Their 9th Anniversary [PHOTOS]

Police , Steve Harvey , Tickets

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show