Why Cardi B Is Fine With Offset Cheating [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 2 hours ago
Gary is back and talking with us about Evelyn Lozada. She was supposed to be dating French Montana, but word on the street is that he is with someone else. Gary told everyone to lift her up in prayer so that she finds love.

He also spoke about Card B and Offset. Gary mentioned that Cardi is just fine with Offset cheating because there is nothing she can do. He also spoke about Tamar’s dress falling apart on stage.

