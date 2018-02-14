Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lil Pump Allegedly Signs To Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo Records [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Lil Pump is on his way up after his hit single “Gucci Gang” rose to the top of the charts. The rapper has almost 10 million followers on Instagram and recently found himself in a bidding war amongst different record labels. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Lil Pump decided to sign with Gucci Mane.

 

In a photo he was spotted wearing a 1017 chain and that is when the rumors began. His manager, Dooney Battle and Lil Pump were on Facebook Live saying, “Signing Day, Lil Pump signing day. Show ‘em who you signing with.” There are no details on how much Pump made in the signing deal, but he wanted nearly $15 million.

If the rumors are true, Lil Pump will join Lil Wop & Hoodrich Pablo Juan and others that joined the record label. It launched last year in February and plans to grow over the next year. Congratulations to Lil Pump!

RELATED: Joyner Lucas Disses Lil Pump & MCs Who Promote Drugs And Materialism [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rappers Giving Up Xanax In 2018

RELATED: Gucci Mane Biopic Officially In Development

The Latest:

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir's Best Wedding Moments [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir's Best Wedding Moments [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Lil Pump Allegedly Signs To Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo Records [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir's Best Wedding Moments [PHOTOS]

Eskimo Records , gucci mane , Lil Pump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show