Joyner Lucas Disses Lil Pump & MCs Who Promote Drugs And Materialism [VIDEO]

A week after "I'm Not Racist" blew up, Lucas drops more heat over the "Gucci Gang" beat.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted December 22, 2017
The entrance to Gucci at Frankfurt am Main Airport.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Joyner Lucas is back with more heat.

A week after his “I’m Not Racist” music video went viral, he dropped this remix to Lil Pump‘s hit “Gucci Gang,” featuring some harsh bars for Pump and other MCs who promote drugs and designer brands.

Check it out below.

“I don’t really fuck with no brand names…. Bunch of drug addicts in the house of pain, hope you niggas suffer ’til you pop a vein.”

Sheesh.

Joyner Lucas

