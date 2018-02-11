Gucci Mane Biopic Officially In Development

Gucci Mane continues to live his best left. La Flare has already talked it up, but a biopic about the Atlanta rapper is now officially in development.
Reports Variety:
Paramount Players and Imagine Entertainment have launched development of a biopic on musician Gucci Mane based on his “The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.”
The studio has obtained life rights to Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, and movie rights to the book. Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Erica Huggins will produce the project. Mane and Todd Moskowitz will executive produce.
Mane is a pioneer of the hip-hop genre known as trap music. He made his studio album debut in 2005 with “Trap House,” the first of a dozen studio albums, followed by “Hard to Kill.”
Now the question is, will Guwap direct?
Photo: Prince Williams