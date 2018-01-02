Entertainment News
Rappers Giving Up Xanax In 2018

Could there be a positive trend happening in the world of hip-hop? It appears more and more new rappers are easing off the drugs these days. After the death of rapper Lil Peep due to an overdose in November, fellow artist Lil Uzi Vert vowed to get clean.

Now, rappers Lil Pump and Smokepurpp have jumped on the wave and will be saying no to Xanax this year.

It appears these guys also have the support of Travis Scott.

