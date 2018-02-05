Why Kevin Hart Doesn’t Need To Apologize For His Drunken Super Bowl Appearance [EXCLUSIVE]

Amidst all of the excitement over Philly winning the 2018 Super Bowl, there was drunken Kevin Hart. He was spotted several times by TV cameras; once trying to climb up onstage with a celebrating crowd, then, during a post-game interview, he dropped the F-bomb.

After all of that, Kevin took to his Instagram to essentially say, “sorry, not sorry,” and we’re here for it! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

