NYPD Is Ready To Arrest Quavo

Quavo of Migos made headlines after allegedly beating up Eric the Jeweler after a party. TMZ reports that Eric tried to collect the $10,000 that Offset owes him and that’s when the fight broke out. The NYPD got in touch with his attorney, Drew Findling because they have enough information to arrest him. An arrest warrant hasn’t been issued yet, but that could happen soon.

Quavo’s lawyer claims that he is innocent and did nothing wrong. Findling said, “This is yet another example of a young African-American hip hop star potentially being treated unfairly by the criminal justice system.” We will keep you posted on this story.

