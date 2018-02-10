Quavo of Migos made headlines after allegedly beating up Eric the Jeweler after a party. TMZ reports that Eric tried to collect the $10,000 that Offset owes him and that’s when the fight broke out. The NYPD got in touch with his attorney, Drew Findling because they have enough information to arrest him. An arrest warrant hasn’t been issued yet, but that could happen soon.
Quavo’s lawyer claims that he is innocent and did nothing wrong. Findling said, “This is yet another example of a young African-American hip hop star potentially being treated unfairly by the criminal justice system.” We will keep you posted on this story.
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Quavo, Ronda Rousey, Floyd Mayweather & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Is There More To The Story Of Quavo Assaulting A Jeweler? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Was Quavo Involved In A Fight After The Grammys?
The Latest:
- Student Dies Before Testifying Against Alleged Rapist
- Donald Glover Gives Insight On What Fans Can Expect For Season 2 Of “Atlanta”
- NYPD Is Ready To Arrest Quavo
- Michael Smith Rips ESPN For Their Treatment Of He And Jemele Hill
- TLC, Boyz II Men & Blackstreet Announce International Tour
- Tamika Scott Of Xscape Reveals How She Broke Her Leg On A Sex Swing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Taco Bell & KFC To Start Making Home Deliveries
- Don Lemon & Symone D. Sanders Destroy Omarosa [VIDEO]
- Fans Stabbed While Attending Eagles Championship Parade
- Black Tony Makes A Serious Plea To Rickey Smiley To Let Him Move In [EXCLUSIVE]