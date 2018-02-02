Is There More To Story Of Quavo Assaulting Jeweler Grammy Weekend? [EXCLUSIVE]

Quavo from Migos is being accused of assaulting a jeweler at a Grammy afterparty in New York. Apparently, after the jeweler approached Quavo to address the debt, he claims Quavo another man beat him up and snatched his chain.
But, as Da Brat points out, there sounds like there could be more to this story. At least, we’re hoping Quavo isn’t so thoughtless to jump somebody at a high-profile event over a debt he supposedly owes. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
