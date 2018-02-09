Why The Judge In Meek Mill’s Case Is Threatening To Sue Him [VIDEO]

Judge Genece Brinkley’s name made many headlines after giving Meek Mill’s two to four years for violating probation. Weeks after Mill’s legal team accused her of unethical practice and claimed she gave the rapper that much time because he wouldn’t sign with her friend that is a manager. In a report by XXL the judge is now taking matters into her own hands.

Follow @TheRSMS

Brinkley claims that the legal team is attacking her so that they can try to overturn his sentence. She recently hired A. Charles Peruto Jr. to help fight against his legal team. Peruto said, “[Meek Mill’s lawyer] is a circus clown. He wasn’t there, yet he gave all sorts of interviews saying the judge had this discussion, tried to coax Meek into switching managers. It didn’t happen.”

Meeks team has requested that Brinkley give up certain documents that will prove what they are saying is right. Peruto said, “As soon as I got back and I read the transcript, I told the judge to release the transcript, because it completely flies in the face of his allegations. He is not representing Meek Mill the proper way. He should fight these things in court and not have TV and newspaper publicity surrounding how bad the judge is. This is a very ethical jurist. And he’s going to get nowhere.” We will keep you updated on this story.

RELATED: How Meek Mill Celebrated The Philadelphia Eagles Winning The Super Bowl

RELATED: Meek Mill Releases Statement On Missing Philly’s Super Bowl Win [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why A Court Clerk Slipped Meek Mill A Note Asking For Money

The Latest:

The Life & Times Of Meek Mill [PHOTOS] 25 photos Launch gallery The Life & Times Of Meek Mill [PHOTOS] 1. RapCaviar Live 1 of 25 2. Meek Mill ‘Wins & Losses’ Album Release Party 2 of 25 3. Medusa’s 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill 3 of 25 4. Meek Mill ‘Wins & Losses’ Album Release Party 4 of 25 5. MMG Weekend’s The #BIGGEST Pool Party 5 of 25 6. Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party 6 of 25 7. Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers 7 of 25 8. Super Bowl LI Parties 8 of 25 9. #CM9 Release Concert 9 of 25 10. New Year’s Eve Pre-party With Meek Mill 10 of 25 11. Birthday Bash Weekend Grand Finale Hosted by Meek Mill 11 of 25 12. Meek Mill 12 of 25 13. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals 13 of 25 14. Rockie Fresh ‘Electric Highway’ Release Party 14 of 25 15. The Meek Mill Pop Up Store Experience 15 of 25 16. Celebrities arrive to the Tidal X 10/20 show in Brooklyn 16 of 25 17. Meek Mill, 17 of 25 18. 2015 BET Awards – Show 18 of 25 19. Drake, J. Cole, Waka Flocka Flame and Meek Mill Perform At The Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre 19 of 25 20. Meek Mill Album 2015 20 of 25 21. The Dreamchaser Tour Featuring Meek Mill 21 of 25 22. BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 – Audience and Show 22 of 25 23. Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 19 – Show 23 of 25 24. Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill at Fight Night, Las Vegas day party 24 of 25 25. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Why The Judge In Meek Mill’s Case Is Threatening To Sue Him [VIDEO] The Life & Times Of Meek Mill [PHOTOS]