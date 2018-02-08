How Meek Mill Celebrated The Philadelphia Eagles Winning The Super Bowl

Meek Mill is currently serving 2-4 years in prison after violating his probation, but that didn’t keep him from watching his Eagles the other night. The Eagles came out and ran on the field to his song “Dreams and Nightmares.” According to Rap Up, Mill spoke with NBC’s John Clark and talked about how proud he was that they did that.

He said, “Last night, I felt especially proud to be from the great city of Philadelphia. All the heart that the Eagles showed in winning the Super Bowl has given the best fans in the world real hope and inspiration and I’m truly humbled. I wish my current situation was different, and that I could be with my brothers on that team, and the other Eagles fans, in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime experience. But I have faith that truth and justice will win out in the end.”

Before the game, Philadelphia’s defensive end Derek Barnett spoke about how hype the song gets the team. Barnett said, “It just gets us going. It gives us good energy. Just a little extra juice. Meek, you know, he’s locked up right now, so we have to hold the city down for him.” It’s sad that Meek Mill can’t celebrate with the Eagles, but hopefully he gets out soon.

