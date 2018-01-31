Why A Court Clerk Slipped Meek Mill A Note Asking For Money

Meek Mill is still serving his sentence in prison after violating his probation. According to TMZ, the rapper was slipped a note by a clerk of the court for her son’s college tuition. Wanda Chavarria in the letter told Mill that she had bad credit and needed money so that her son could attend his last semester at Virginia Commonwealth University.

A portion of the letter said, “This will probably be my son’s last semester at VCU if the tuition isn’t paid for this year and unfortunately with my bad credit, I am unable to secure a loan or cosign a loan for my son. Anything you can do is very much appreciated.” She ended the letter by saying, “Every little helps — please donate what you can to keep him attending VCU.”

Chavarria admitted to TMZ that she did slip the note and the judge didn’t know. She believed that since Mill is from Philly and so is she that he would help her. Although Mill didn’t give her any money her son was able to stay in school and will graduate in May.

