This year’s Super Bowl was a victorious and historic moment for Philadelphia, which got to celebrate a Super Bowl win for the first time ever! Philly celebs stood up in triumph for their great city. One notable Philly face who couldn’t be physically present amongst the crowd was Meek Mill.
Meek, whose been unjustly imprisoned over the last few months, will forever be the voice of the Eagles charging out onto the field for this historic game, since his “Dreams and Nightmares” was the song they chose. But the fact that Meek Mill couldn’t be there ads a bitter tinge to an otherwise very sweet occasion. He released a statement on it all from prison. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: A Surprising Plot Twist In Investigation Against Meek Mill’s Judge [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why It’s Garbage To Say Meek Mill Is A “Danger To The Community” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Meek Mill On Why He Posted Video Of Himself Tripping Down The Stairs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Rickey Smiley’s Grandad Makes Specific Request Of $92 In A Birthday Card [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Birdman Lost Almost $100,000 To A Philadelphia Rapper
- Why “Abusive Relationship” Doesn’t Automatically Mean Physical Violence [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Da Brat Is Hype To Be A Part Of Her Favorite Movie Onstage! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Rosie Perez On How She Fought Sexual Harassment While Breaking Into Hollywood [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Does Raven-Symoné Deserve All The Blame For Shady Hip-Hop Post? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is A Reboot Of “Soul Food” The TV Series Coming Soon?
- Does Beyonce Owe Her Success To Being Light-Skinned? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Meek Mill Releases Statement On Missing Philly’s Super Bowl Win [EXCLUSIVE]
- LHHMIA Recap: Bobby Lytes Is Heartbroken After Begging Jeffrey For A Second Chance