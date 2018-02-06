Meek Mill Releases Statement On Missing Philly’s Super Bowl Win [EXCLUSIVE]

This year’s Super Bowl was a victorious and historic moment for Philadelphia, which got to celebrate a Super Bowl win for the first time ever! Philly celebs stood up in triumph for their great city. One notable Philly face who couldn’t be physically present amongst the crowd was Meek Mill.

Meek, whose been unjustly imprisoned over the last few months, will forever be the voice of the Eagles charging out onto the field for this historic game, since his “Dreams and Nightmares” was the song they chose. But the fact that Meek Mill couldn’t be there ads a bitter tinge to an otherwise very sweet occasion. He released a statement on it all from prison. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

