Oprah’s Response When Asked About Quincy Jones’ Shocking Interview [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

If you haven’t read the Quincy Jones interview yet you are missing a lot of tea. Jones spoke on so many topics such as Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor and him dating Ivanka Trump. TMZ recently caught up with Oprah and asked her about what she thought about the interview.

She said, “Quincy Jones discovered me for “The Color Purple,” I have nothing bad to say about him.” The two have been friends for a very long time and will always remain that way. Oprah admitted that she hasn’t read the interview yet, but can’t wait to see everything he said.

When I think of how I want to live my best life, I always envision Oprah. Aside from being a billionaire at just 59-years-old (Happy Birthday Mama O), she has surrounded herself with a group of brilliant team players and made it her life mantra to teach us how to be better souls. From being grateful for every lesson we experience, to dreaming dreams we can barely imagine–here’s how to live your best life using Oprah’s best quotes.

