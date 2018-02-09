Why Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Aren’t Living Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently welcomed their baby girl, Stormi but it looks like the two aren’t living together. PEOPLE mentioned that the two are maintaining their relationship and just want to raise their daughter together. An insider says, “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”
The two don’t want to rush into marriage or living together just to raise Stormi. Rumors continue to circle about the couple having problems, but that isn’t true. A source says that her relationship with Scott and Tyga is completely different.
They said, “Kylie had a lot of trust issues with Tyga, He was her first love and she was obsessed with him, but she never felt like she could trust him 100 percent. With Travis, things got really serious fast, even though she was still getting over Tyga.” We hope these two enjoy parenthood and continue to raise their child together.
