How Kylie Jenner Allegedly Stole The Super Bowl’s Shine [EXCLUSIVE]

After laying low for a long time (probably around nine months), Kylie Jenner finally had the baby she has been rumored to be carrying. She and Travis Scott welcomed their baby girl on the same night as the Super Bowl, and apparently eclipsed the major sporting event on Twitter’s top trends.

With the birth of the baby comes the release of an 11-minute video, which takes us on the journey that Kylie and Travis Scott have been on together leading up to this point. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

