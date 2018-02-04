Kylie Jenner Gives Birth & Shares Footage From Her Pregnancy Journey [VIDEO]

The worst kept pregnancy secret ends with a secret delivery. Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl on February 1st! Jenner announced the delivery with a video detailing her entire pregnancy. We also get interviews with some of her friends, a photo shoot, and her baby daddy Travis Scott.

You see the families connect and a sonogram of the baby! Congrats to the Jenner/Scott family on the birth of the new member of the Kardashian clan.

