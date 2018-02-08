How Cardi B Got Herself Caught Up In Gang Beef [EXCLUSIVE]

48 reads Leave a comment
Cardi B may have gotten herself in some trouble ahead of All-Star weekend in L.A. She posted a photo in Instagram featuring herself in a blue fur coat, using to the word “blue” without the B. In gang culture, such a display of allegiance is a major no-no, especially ahead of spending some high-profile time in L.A. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B
7 photos Launch gallery
Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B
1. 2013: “Washpoppin?”1 of 7
2. 2013-15: “A Hoe Never Gets Cold”2 of 7
3. 2015: “I Feel So Damn Powerful”3 of 7
4. 2016: “We Gon’ Beef Foreva”4 of 7
5. 2017: “Gimme Shmoney”5 of 7
6. 2017: “You Can’t Fuck With Me If You Wanted To”6 of 7
7. 2017: Money Moves7 of 7
