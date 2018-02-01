Gary's Tea
Is Cardi B Putting Off Her Wedding To Offset? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 2 hours ago
Hip-hop’s hottest new couple, Cardi B and Offset, made headlines toward the end of last year when Offset got down on one knee and proposed mid-performance in a packed stadium. Months later, as all the hype around it has dulled a little, her career surely hasn’t.

Now, Cardi B is juggling planning for tour dates and other engagements, and a wedding doesn’t look super possible any time soon. Check out this exclusive clip to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

